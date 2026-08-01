LA Knight is looking to keep his perfect SummerSlam record intact this weekend while also hoping to finally put his issues with The Bloodline behind him.

The WWE Superstar is 2-0 at SummerSlam during his WWE career, having previously won the Slim Jim Battle Royal and captured the United States Championship at the annual premium live event. At SummerSlam 2026, Knight will team with Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa to face Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu in six-man tag team action.

Speaking with ESPN’s SportsCenter (see video below), Knight was asked about his success at SummerSlam over the years and why the event has been so good to him.

“Man, I don’t know what it is, but it seems like summertime is the time for LA Knight,” he said. “At least that’s what the trend has been.”

Knight couldn’t resist slipping into one of his trademark catchphrases before turning his attention to this year’s event.

“But I should have started with a little, let me talk to ya. Yeah!” Knight added. “But yeah, again, you mentioned the accolades there, and look, we’re looking to bring that trend of the summer of LA Knight into SummerSlam 2026 as we get there this Saturday.”

Later in the interview, Knight was asked whether he expects this weekend’s match to bring his lengthy rivalry with The Bloodline to an end.

“Man, God, I hope so,” Knight admitted. “Cause at this point, I feel like I’m a weird black sheep of the family at this point. Cause I’ve been married to those guys almost to the point where it’s like I’m in there.”

Knight then praised his own team heading into Saturday’s showdown and made it clear what their objective is.

“But as far as I’m concerned, again, you got this big powerhouse in Royce Keys. Solo ain’t nothing to sneeze at, and this man right here, the best thing going today in wrestling,” Knight said. “So with that being the case, you got that kind of a trio coming in for what, the Usos and Jacob Fatu?”

“As far as I’m concerned, the goal? To put The Bloodline in the hole,” he continued. “Then we move on from there. We’ll see what happens, my man, but that’s what I’m looking at.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on August 1 and August 2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.