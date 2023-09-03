LA Knight opens up about the passing of Bray Wyatt.

The Mega Star spoke about the Eater of Worlds during a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, where he commented on being Wyatt’s final opponent and how much he learned from the experience.

That was the last televised match. We did a series of matches for three weeks to a month after that. That’s essentially where I cut my teeth on SmackDown, in that whole feud. It goes back to what I said on SmackDown, sometimes your biggest foes can be your biggest helpers. In a lot of ways, that whole interaction and whole story helped get me visibility and get me to where I am now. It’s tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn’t. I don’t know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way that I made the most of that opportunity, I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to make that work, and it’s one of the big reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing right now.

Knight and Wyatt clashed in a Mountain Dew Pitch black matchup at the Royal Rumble back in January. Wyatt would pick up the victory.

However, Knight was victorious over The Miz on last night’s WWE Payback premium live event. You can read about that here.