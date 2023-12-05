LA Knight recently did an interview with the Metro where he discussed a wide range of topics, including his Max Dupri character that was dropped when Triple H took over the main roster WWE creative. Here are the highlights:

His first reaction:

“My reaction was F Yeah, immediately. Let’s make that happen. Because I don’t know who or what the hell Max Dupri is! Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I’m sure I could have. Would it have ever been anything like we’re doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn’t me. It wasn’t for me.”

Whether Triple H made the call for the change: