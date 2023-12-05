LA Knight recently did an interview with the Metro where he discussed a wide range of topics, including his Max Dupri character that was dropped when Triple H took over the main roster WWE creative. Here are the highlights:
His first reaction:
“My reaction was F Yeah, immediately. Let’s make that happen. Because I don’t know who or what the hell Max Dupri is! Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I’m sure I could have. Would it have ever been anything like we’re doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn’t me. It wasn’t for me.”
Whether Triple H made the call for the change:
“You know, I don’t know all the details. But I think there were some administrative changes somewhere or other, I don’t know exactly what happened. Some things happened. People got moved around and things happen, you know?”