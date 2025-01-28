Roman Reigns has been a main eventer on WWE television since prior to 2020, feuding with the likes of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many others.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, the OTC was asked if anyone he’s worked with has benefitted despite often losing. He said,

“They’re still affected by us. We wrap in layers, just the way we’ve done for ourselves and what we did with Sami, for Sami, and how Sami helped us. Drew’s moral code is based on the abuse that I put him through, and the knowledge that I dropped on him. I literally saw a promo we did years ago and I was telling him, ‘You’re going to thank me one day.’ That was the truth. That is the beauty of this. We’re very creative in what we do, but we don’t go so far outside of the realm of the real world and trying to keep that continuity and authenticity to where people can relate to it. There is no question, all those guys, Seth was running with us in April and we weaved him in throughout that whole process. Cody is a great champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta’ be, right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle and on my island. That continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this. Even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better. It’s a competition. There are no sabotages, no bullshit behind-the-scenes type stuff. The cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me, go out there and show me. You can get as much time as you want, go out there and hold that time and show you’re a commodity to this product. That’s what we continue to do. Anybody who orbits me and the Bloodline, it’s proven.”

LA Knight only needs one title to become a Grand Slam Champion in TNA Wrestling.

Prior to joining WWE, Knight (Eli Drake) had a run in TNA Wrestling where he held the World Championship, World Tag Team Championships, and the King of the Mountain Championship. Fans have now wondered whether Knight could return to TNA Wrestling with the ongoing crossover.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Casual Conversations with the Classic” podcast, LA Knight discussed the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling. He said,

“I mean, I don’t know of any plans to do so. I guess never say never. At the same time, my thoughts are it’s about five years too late [smiles]. It should have happened when I was there. Then we could have done crossover stuff [laughs]. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s kind of cool, it’s unprecedented. Even though I would say TNA has been a distant number two for a long time, they were still a number two, they were a threat for a little bit, at least in the 2010s, in the early 2010s maybe. With that being the case, I think it’s really just crazy to fathom the idea that now there’s a working partnership. It’s just kind of another example of how the landscape of the industry’s changed. We’re leading the way in that regard.”

He continued, “When you ask about it now, you’re talking about this partnership, I’m only one title short of a triple crown there. So if I can get back in there and get that X-Division Title [laughs]. I’m sorry, I was a triple crown. Wait a minute. I was King of the Mountain, I was World Champion and Tag Team Champions with Scott Steiner. So I guess I could be a Grand Slam Champion if I go. Grand Slam is what I’m talking about [laughs].”

Drew McIntyre still isn’t pleased over his loss to CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood, and he recently spoke with The Scottish Sun Sport to comment on whether he’d take out CM Punk once again. He said,

“Yeah, I made it clear, if he gets in the way at the Royal Rumble, I’m going to take him out. I’m not going to actively target him right now because the truth is, I was trying to take him out for the benefit of everybody. Guy’s a cancer, he plays the part of a hero for the people so well but the truth is, it’s just all about himself. He doesn’t care and eventually the truth comes out, he’s a terrible person and is in it for himself and it affects everybody around him. It affects the locker room, affects the company just looking through history. I was trying to do that for everyone, my attitude now is, I’m not doing it for everybody. So when I get my chance, I’ll do it for me.”

McIntyre added that his loss to CM Punk at Hell In A Cell was due to blood loss. He said,

“He’s gonna get his. When he gets in my path, he’s going to get his but I have certain goals in mind now. Inevitably, he’s going to get taken out. The funny thing is, Seth and some guys have matches with him, he’s going to break again. People who are in the ring with him are going to take credit for it but it’s what happened at Hell In A Cell. I beat the hell out of him, I succumbed to blood loss. I didn’t get beaten by him, I got beaten by not enough blood left in my body’s that point. But, I damaged him badly and his body’s going to collapse on him eventually. It was me that done it, but as usual, someone else will get the credit for something I did. It’s just the way things go for Drew McIntyre.”