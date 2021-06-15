NXT superstar and new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight recently spoke with PW Insider about a number of different topics, including what he sees next for himself and Cameron Grimes, how he hopes the Million Dollar Championship is handled, and what his journey to NXT means to him. Highlights are below.

What he thinks is next for himself and Cameron Grimes:

Well, hell, at this point, I think we’re both just trying to get our bodies in one piece after last night. He took a hell of a spill at the end. And then, I took a couple of nasty spills in there. And I know if he’s feeling anything like I’m feeling today, we’re both feeling like complete crap. And at this point, it’s just take it a day at a time, and look, tomorrow’s another episode of NXT on USA. So, who knows what could happen if he shows up, if he doesn’t. Maybe he decides to take a little time off. Nobody knows, but I guess in the coming weeks, we’ll find out.

How he wants NXT to handle the Million Dollar Championship:

Look, to me, that championship, honestly now just with its presence, has now become, at least in my mind and I think a lot of people’s minds, probably the most prestigious or at least one of only because, if you consider, it’s been around for what over 30 years. The lineage is packed, but it’s short. There’s only been four guys to hold that thing before me. And two of those are gigantically iconic. You’re talking about Ted DiBiase. You’re talking about Steve Austin. To be on that level, on such a short list, and then I’ll be holding that title, I think that puts it in a whole different stratosphere. That doesn’t take anything away from the NXT title, because I still got my eyes on that. And that doesn’t take anything away from the American title because I still got my eyes on that. But I think you could arguably say that now, with the advent of the Million Dollar title, you’re looking at possibly the most prestigious title walking the streets.

What his journey to NXT means to him: