LA Knight could care less who wrestles in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Megastar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Wes and Walker, where he was asked to weigh in on the ongoing storyline controversy between Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Knight admits that he doesn’t have much say in the matter, but does mention that he will be targeting whoever the winner is.

Doesn’t really make a difference to me. Doesn’t affect me. I’m not involved in it, I don’t care. If any one of them ends up coming out as WWE Champion then that’s the guy I’m aiming for. Is it always cool to have a guy like The Rock come in? Sure it is. Now you have a major movie star, a major star just in the world. A pop culture icon, you could say. To bring that in, you’re bringing in brand name recognition to where it might bring in extra eyes from the outside who might not otherwise be there. If that’s the case, okay, I’m not arguing against that. It means more eyes on me, more eyes on SmackDown, more eyes on everything. In that regard, it’s not a bad thing. Some people are going to look down on it, some people aren’t. It’s not for everybody, but that’s the beauty of what we do, there is a little something for everybody. At the end of the day, in my regard, it really doesn’t make much difference to me. If Cody ends up being the champion, Roman Reigns is the champion, The Rock is champion, I’m still gunning for each and every one on them.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)