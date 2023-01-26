LA Knight made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the SmackDown star spoke about working with Bray Wyatt for the past few weeks. Knight and Wyatt will wrestle in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

“Well, for sure. Because look, here’s this big anticipated return. Everybody’s like, oh well Bray Wyatt is coming back, ain’t that’s special. And for me. I’m looking at LA Knight’s here, and people were worried about Bray Wyatt. That’s fine. That’s cool. I get that. But then he walks in on my territory. If you remember the very first interaction, I didn’t go talk to him. I didn’t go look for him. He came looking for me. So I don’t know, in a sense, it’s like, okay, well, people have this big grandiose idea of him, they think he’s amazing. And he’s this and he’s that, whatever he is. I’m just thinking he ain’t LA Knight. So at that point, it’s like, alright, well, I’m gonna stand here across the ring from this guy, and I’m gonna look him in the eyes, and I’m gonna be way, way bigger than him. And I ain’t talking physically, we’re talking figuratively in the sense that I’m going to be to a level that if he’s going to walk into my arena, I’m gonna make sure I’m the one that people remember. I want to make sure that I’m the one that people think about, I’m going to make sure that I’m the one that shines above and beyond as bright as I can.”