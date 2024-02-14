LA Knight makes a wild pitch.

The WWE megastar appeared on today’s edition of The Bump to discuss the ongoing WrestleMania 40 season and his involvement in the Elimination Chamber matchup later this month. When co-host Megan Morant brought up Usher’s performance at the Super Bowl, Knight put together a scenario where the music legend would perform his hit track ‘Yeah’ for his WrestleMania 40 entrance.

Wait a minute. Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?… I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.”

The song would be perfect since Usher sings the phrase ‘Yeah’ nonstop in the song, and Knight has built a connection with the WWE Universe by using the word nonstop in promos. Check out Knight’s full comments below.

LA Knight want Usher to perform at WrestleMania, and he wants to perform with him. YEAH! pic.twitter.com/242JSAgYPx — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 14, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)