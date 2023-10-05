WWE star LA Knight recently joined the Getting Over podcast to hype up this Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event, where Knight will be teaming with John Cena to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in tag team action.

During the interview, the Mega Star joked that if he had the chance he’d like to ask Cena or The Rock about how they hide themselves in public since now he’s super popular.

Now, I mean, there’s certain little things that I want to ask about. How I can just hide myself in different ways. How do you how do you deal with that? I haven’t really had that particular conversation. I mean, I always kind of try to grab Hunter whenever I can, and just kind of get a litmus test to where things are going, because I always need to know the direction. That’s going to dictate what I’m doing, how I’m doing. Maybe it’s a conversation I should have, now that you bring it up,” he said. “I am the type that I just am not going to want to bother people with that. Again, that protection element comes in when I’m just like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna not sweat this’, or at least appear that I’m not sweating it, and that’ll be good enough.

Later in the chat, Knight says that he’s had to figure out a lot of things in this business on his own and that he’ll continue to do that as he rises to the top of the WWE card.

I mean, I’ve had to figure this whole damn thing out on my own anyway for 20 years. I didn’t have a dad in the business. I didn’t have any friends in the business. I didn’t have any of that stuff. So it was basically, you know, I’m gonna figure it out as I go. That’s what I did. Maybe I was a late bloomer because of it, and who knows, maybe it’ll be to my detriment.

The full card for WWE Fastlane can be found here. His full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)