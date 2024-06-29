Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-As noted, NBA superstars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton got involved in the Logan Paul and LA Knight feud, then had a legendary stare down. You can read about that here.

-LA Knight defeated Logan Paul and Santos Escobar and will be competing in the men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match next weekend in Canada.

-WWE announced several matchups for the July 5th edition of SmackDown, including a tag team title bout. Early card is below.

-A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) for the WWE tag team titles

-Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell