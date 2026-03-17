When you’re talking with the boss-man behind-the-scenes in WWE, you have to bite your tongue.

Even if you’re a “Mega Star.”

During a new Bootleg Kev interview (see video below), LA Knight spoke about “majorly holding his tongue” during a backstage conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in a scene from the second season of WWE UNREAL on Netflix.

“I personally don’t think it’s super productive, but I understand why they’re doing it,” Knight said of the controversial behind-the-scenes WWE on Netflix documentary series. “I have definitely shifted the way I do some things, because you had mentioned my appearance on Unreal there. I was majorly holding my tongue in that scenario, if you could tell when I looked…because I had my own frustrations about that situation, that partially had to do with the finish, but more so it had to do with the overarching theme that I don’t need to get into the weeds about right here.”

Knight continued, “Although they told us, ‘Unreal is going to be here filming stuff,’ I had no idea I was being filmed. I had no idea that I was on a microphone at that point in time. With that being the case, I don’t even stop there in Gorilla anymore. When my match is over, my segment is over, I go straight through and I go back to the locker room. If they want to talk to me about my match or whatever happened out there, sure, let’s talk about it when there’s not a microphone or camera around, because that’s how it’s always been. With that being the case, I’m not going to stop in there and leave myself susceptible to that.”

Seasons one and two of WWE UNREAL are available in their entirety for subscribers of Netflix.