LA Knight made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Knight spoke about sharing the ring with The Undertaker on WWE Raw 30 this past week, where Taker grabbed him by the throat and tossed him to Bray Wyatt, who laid him out with Sister Abigail.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, he was about this close to get the slap right in the mouth, but I decided to spare him. But I’ll tell you the truth. It’s funny because you always hear the cliché when you’re standing in that ring, and that bell tolls. You know, it’s chills. And I’m like, sure. Once that hit, it was chills, it was pretty wild. But at the same time to be standing there and doing my thing, and to be very recognised. That audience was right on top of everything I had to say even with The Undertaker in the ring. So I mean, that’s a big feather in my cap as far as I’m concerned. And at the same time, you know, looking at a guy who’s undoubtedly a legend, Hall of Famer, crazy, crazy night leading into this Royal Rumble.”