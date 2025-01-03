“The Mega Star” has ideas, too.

And this week, he shared one of them.

During an interview with WittyWhitter to promote the first three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, which emanates from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., LA Knight reflected on a pitch for a “Saviors from The Walking Dead” style faction, where the leader brought the other members to prominence.

“I pitched this a few years ago, where i was like, I kind of want guys who are almost downtrodden, who have a lot of potential, but haven’t really been used necessarily to the top of the potential,” Knight recalled. “I don’t know who those would be now, I think I had names years ago when I was in NXT because I almost wanted to have this… you could say cult.”

Knight continued, “But I was almost thinking of, this was back thinking about like The Walking Dead, like The Saviors or something. One guy at the front, and then there’s a lot of guys who are just like, ‘all right, wait, this guy is going to be able to get me what I want. I will do anything for him.’ Kind of an idea. Other than that, I haven’t really put much thought into it, but I mean, if you were going to do like a big three, Miami Heat LeBron super team or something like that, you know, probably, I don’t know, me and Cody and Roman or something.”

