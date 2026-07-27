LA Knight almost fired back at Mark Henry — but thought better of it.

The two aired out their issues during the July 27th taping of Off The Ropes, where Knight sat down with the WWE Hall of Famer to address Henry’s previous criticism of him.

Knight revealed that at the time, he’d actually put together a video response to Henry’s comments. In the end, though, he opted to scrap it rather than let it go public.

Featured below is a transcript of a back-and-forth where they touch on this topic:

Mark Henry: “It’s no secret that I was very critical of this man…” LA Knight: “Wait, you?” Henry: “Yes! Man, you didn’t get the memo?” Knight: “Oh, I got the memo.” Henry: “Okay. So, I wanted to see people thrive on their own. All wrestlers, not just ones in particular but, the one thing that I got out of L.A. Knight was a man. When I think of wrestlers that don’t communicate, this new modern era, you don’t find a lot of the younger wrestlers communicating but you did. You said, ‘Listen, I don’t agree with what you said’ and I went, ‘Well, great. Now we got something to talk about,’ and I always respected that and I told you that you were one of the few guys that I was hypercritical about early, that flipped the script and became a main event guy, and what was the thing, the trigger for you that when you were going through wrestling, learning how to do everything but trying everything that made you go, bam, nah, nah, this is who I am?” Knight: “Well, let’s back up. Yeah, I remember I was in NXT the first time when I heard your criticisms. Boy oh boy was I pissed off, because I was like, ‘This man is trying to take food off my plate,’ and I was hot about it, and I had recorded an entire video just basically telling you everything about how big of a piece of sh*t I thought you were. But at the same time, I decided, you know what? I’m just gonna delete that video. Why do I need to give that attention? Let me just go and do my thing, and so that’s what I did is I continue to do that. Now whether that changed your opinion or helped that or whatever, didn’t make a difference to me. I respect everybody’s opinion. Obviously, you’ve done it before I did. You’ve gone and done all of this on such a high level at one of the greatest times in the history of the business. So I have to respect that. At the same time, I gotta know and trust in myself and what I’m doing… Your criticism originally was The Rock or whatever, and I get that plenty, and I understand why I get that because when I came up, my whole thing was, ‘I wanna be a great talker. The wrestling I wanna be good at as well. But the guys who were successful in this business, great talkers.’”

Also during Off The Ropes on WWE Radio, Becky Lynch explained her absence from WWE TV as of late and teased a return.