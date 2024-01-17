LA Knight and Grayson Waller guest appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show where they discussed a wide range of topics while over in Australia to promote WWE’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
During it, they were asked if there was a ‘cheap way’ wrestlers could bulk up.
Knight: “You can’t (use steroids).”
Waller: “I wish. That would make my life so much easier if I was to cheat (in that) way (he jokingly said). “
Knight: “Yeah, because that would actually make recovery easy but, no, every month we get tested. Every single month. “
