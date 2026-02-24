LA Knight appeared on ESPN SportsCenter this week to promote WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago this Saturday night (see video below).

During the discussion, “The Mega Star” spoke about how it is “overdue” for him to be in the WWE title picture, the mystery masked man and dealing with frustrations while trying to have fun in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what it would mean to be involved in the WWE title picture at WrestleMania: “It would mean all this paid off. Everything. All the effort, all the time, all the blood, sweat, tears, all that stuff that you hear everybody talk about, it’s real. I’m 23 years deep in this thing right now, but with that being the case, when you talk about a marquee match like that, nothing gets bigger than WrestleMania. As far as I’m concerned, me being in the World Title picture at WrestleMania, overdue if you ask me.”

On dealing with frustration while trying to have fun in WWE: “It’s a good time. There’s definitely frustrations here and there. You can’t be in something you love and not from time to time- passion is sometimes full of anger. There’s no way not to have a little bit of that in there. But as far as what we’re doing and as far as what I’m doing, it’s been a hell of a run, it’s been a hell of a ride. So yeah, I’m having fun where I can pick my spots. It’s just trying to unplug when I actually have the chance to go home and be at home and enjoy that time.”

On the mystery masked man that has been attacking The Vision: “Well, look, you gotta look at the fact that The Vision’s always been on with all their numbers, and they’re always doing sneak attacks and all this kind of stuff. So as far as I’m concerned, turn about as far as fair play. So they’ve kinda, they planted their own tree, now they’re sitting in it as far as I’m concerned. With that being the case, maybe some of us should start learning to work together a little better. Maybe we can take out The Vision. But they can do their thing, Masked Man, whoever that is. But at the end of the day, don’t get in my way. That’s all I say.”

