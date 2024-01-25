LA Knight walks into the WWE Royal Rumble as a challenger, but plans on leaving as the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

The Megastar hyped the Rumble during a recent interview with The West Sport, where he was promoting the company’s next big premium live event, which the Elimination Chamber in Australia. Knight would be asked about CM Punk and The Rock potentially appearing at the Chamber. This was his answer:

I stay laser-focused on my own thing. Maybe that’s ignorance or maybe it’s me not caring about anybody else. I have no idea what to expect as far as anybody else coming over there. All I know is that I will be at Elimination Chamber and it’s going to be a big show. At the end of the day, I’m looking at, after Royal Rumble, coming into Elimination Chamber as your WWE Champion.

In a separate interview, Knight spoke about WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, and how he hopes the two don’t cross paths again. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)