NXT star and former IMPACT world champion LA Knight (Eli Drake) was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his new venture with WWE, and how he has certain goals he hopes to accomplish on the yellow-and-black brand before moving his way to the main roster. Hear Knight’s thoughts on the subject below.

As soon as this whole deal was set in motion — me coming to NXT and WWE — I had a lot of goals that I wrote down and things that I wanted to do. Let’s say the opportunity came tomorrow and they were like, ‘Hey, we want to send you to SmackDown.’ I’d be like, that’s awesome. At the same time, there would be part of me that’s like, ‘I didn’t accomplish a couple of the goals I set for myself in NXT.’ I’d have a mixed reaction. I’d be more than appreciative, I would love it, and I would go and work my ass off the best I could. At the same time, I’d be thinking ‘there’s work for me to do in NXT.