LA Knight says his journey through the wrestling industry has largely been one he navigated on his own. The WWE star, who has been with the company since 2021, recently reflected on his career path and explained that he never had a traditional mentor guiding him through the business.

During an appearance on “The Coach’s Corner,” Knight was asked about who helped shape his career early on. His response made it clear that while he had trainers, he never had a veteran wrestler personally guiding his development.

“What’s that?” Knight joked when asked to name a mentor. “I never had one. I had trainers, if that’s what we’re asking, but I think that’s different than what I’ve come to understand as a mentor.”

Knight’s wrestling career stretches back more than two decades. After first establishing himself on the independent wrestling scene, he briefly signed with WWE earlier in his career before being released in 2014.

Following that departure, Knight rebuilt his momentum in other promotions. He found success in TNA, where he eventually captured the promotion’s top championship, before later appearing in NWA and other organizations prior to returning to WWE.

Looking back, Knight acknowledged that not having a mentor may have influenced how long it took him to reach the level he is at today.

“It’s been a very independent venture.”

“Maybe that’s why it took me as long as it did, possibly. I don’t know.”

As WWE continues building toward WrestleMania 42, Knight’s role on the card remains unclear. The veteran performer admitted during the same interview that he has not been informed about specific plans for the event.

Despite that uncertainty, Knight continues appearing regularly on WWE programming. He recently competed in the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match and has also been involved in the ongoing storyline surrounding The Vision faction following the latest premium live event.