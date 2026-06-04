LA Knight has opened up about one of the lowest points of his WWE career, revealing that he believed the Max Dupri character was actively damaging his future in the company. During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Knight detailed his frustrations with the role and explained why he feared it would permanently limit his potential in WWE.

Knight said the original pitch for Max Dupri sounded much different than what ultimately appeared on television.

“So the bill of goods that was sold to me there was that I was going to be kind of a Roddy Piper in the sense of when Roddy first came in, he was like a manager, a mouthpiece that then sometimes wrestled and then eventually just became full-time wrestling.”

Knight noted that the concept initially seemed workable, but things quickly began moving in a direction that concerned him.

“There were some other details in there that made me think like, okay, this could be okay. And then it started going in directions where I was like, this is going to be awful. This is going to be pigeonholed. We’re stuck. We’re never going to get above a certain trajectory.”

The former United States Champion admitted he became increasingly unhappy with the role as time went on. According to Knight, he often arrived at television frustrated with what he was being asked to do.

“I was hot every day coming in because I was just not comfortable doing what I was doing. I felt like they were killing my career if I’m being honest.”

Knight then recalled how heavily invested Vince McMahon was in the Maximum Male Models concept. He said McMahon personally gave him instructions to tone down many of the traits that had helped him get over elsewhere.

“This was Vince’s baby. He was so big on this Maximum Male Models thing.” “Vince told me before, ‘You got to talk soft. I don’t want you to say or do any of the things that you used to do.'”

Knight explained that the situation only became more frustrating as time went on, especially after being warned that McMahon could replace him if he wasn’t happy with his performances.

“Vince said that he didn’t feel like you were listening last week and he needs you to be softer. And he said if you can’t be softer and if you’re not going to listen, he’s going to find another Max Dupri.”

At that point, Knight believed his WWE run was nearing its end. After being written off television and seeing the Maximum Male Models storyline continue without him, he assumed he was finished with the company.

“Once I found out that the models were still going and now she was coming in, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gone. I’m done. It’s over.'”

The timing ultimately worked in Knight’s favor. Shortly after he was removed from television, Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE creative, opening the door for Triple H to take over. Knight said Triple H quickly reached out and eventually helped restore the LA Knight character.

A few weeks later, Triple H proposed bringing back the persona that fans had become familiar with in NXT, TNA, and NWA.

“What do you think about going back to LA Knight?”

Knight’s response was immediate.

“F***ing please. Yesterday, please.”

Looking back, Knight believes the change saved his career. What once felt like the end of his WWE journey ultimately became the turning point that led to his rise as one of the company’s most popular stars.

“I thought that was going to kill my career.” “And so it was just a matter of just lucky things happening and falling into place.”

Today, Knight remains one of WWE’s top merchandise sellers and most popular acts, a far cry from the uncertainty he felt during his brief run as Max Dupri.