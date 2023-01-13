LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will clash in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. It’s the first of its kind, and there’s not been a lot of details regarding what the match will be.

Appearing on WWE After The Bell, Knight shared some more light on the match.

“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’ Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful