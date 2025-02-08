This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a Jey Uso promo segment. After soaking in the huge response from the crowd, Uso took a moment to recap his victory at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He then called out Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare made his entrance, providing an update on his health after the brutal Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. He shared that his doctor had informed him that he had a hip out of alignment and some fluid buildup in his elbow. Despite this, Rhodes said he’d go on to main event WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso then dropped a bombshell, explaining that he had a tough decision ahead of him. The two shared a history, including their time together as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Rhodes acknowledged this, but made it clear that should Uso decide to face him for the WWE Championship, their friendship would end with a final drink together on Beale Street, marking the last time they’d share a moment of fun.

However, before the emotional moment could continue, they were interrupted by the sounds of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu declared that it was time for the WWE Championship to return to his family—but not through Jey Uso. The confrontation escalated quickly into a heated brawl.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are officially joining the blue brand. The two Superstars were seen meeting with Nick Aldis in a segment that made their move to SmackDown official.

On this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano attempted to hold a moment of silence for the Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s failed attempts to recapture the WWE Tag Team Championship. Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson interrupted them.

Pretty Deadly wanted #DIY to give them credit for all the times they’ve helped them in the past and declared that they wanted the opportunity to become WWE Tag Team Champions themselves. Nick Aldis then granted Wilson and Prince the opportunity to wrestle Gargano and Ciampa on the spot, and if they won, they would earn a future Tag Team Championship match.

Gargano and Champa were forced to wrestle in street clothing and lost when Wilson held the ropes during a roll-up pinfall. On commentary, Wade Barrett announced that they would get a future WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity.

Drew McIntyre appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and he took the opportunity to explain why he believes the blue brand is a better fit for him. McIntyre shared his frustration over his elimination from the Royal Rumble by Damian Priest, admitting he might have broken a few things backstage due to his anger. He revealed that his frustrations stemmed from his time on Raw, which he described as a toxic environment filled with egos and backstabbers.

As McIntyre continued, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who McIntyre jokingly referred to as Jey Uso, admitting he still can’t tell them apart after 20 years. But before the exchange could go any further, LA Knight made his presence known. Knight expressed that he had no love for either man and took the chance to share his own views on staying positive and expressing emotions. Knight sarcastically added that sometimes it’s just too much, directing his comments toward McIntyre. He wrapped up his interruption by reminding the two that it’s “his game,” leaving everyone with a clear reminder of his own dominance. At one point during the promo, LA Knight said “Oh yah, I forgot to get my spots in!”

Later in the night, Damian Priest was backstage joking about how Drew McIntyre would’ve rushed to the internet to complain had he come up short in the Men’s Chamber qualifier moments ago.