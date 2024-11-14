“The Mega Star” was in the house inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
WWE United States Champion LA Knight appeared on-court during the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on November 13.
During his appearance, the WWE SmackDown Superstar had some fun on the court, shooting t-shirts out of a spinning cannon to the fans in attendance in the crowd.
Knight also cut a quick promo at mid-court, including what was an apropos “Who’s game is it?” catchphrase.
Featured below are photos and video footage of LA Knight at the Bucks-Pistons game, which the Bucks won 127-120 in overtime.
LA KNIGHT IN MILWAUKEE pic.twitter.com/TkF6ZVnh1G
— b. (@avgbrando) November 14, 2024
Whose game is it? YEAH! @RealLAKnight at the Bucks game tonight! #laknight pic.twitter.com/JYnsFqGTAU
— Tyler Martin (@TMart_X13) November 14, 2024
The dude @RealLAKnight out here at the @Bucks game shooting t shirts in the crowd! Let’s goooooo! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y7m9Jj8OxB
— JP (@mrparadise920) November 14, 2024