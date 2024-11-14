“The Mega Star” was in the house inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

WWE United States Champion LA Knight appeared on-court during the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on November 13.

During his appearance, the WWE SmackDown Superstar had some fun on the court, shooting t-shirts out of a spinning cannon to the fans in attendance in the crowd.

Knight also cut a quick promo at mid-court, including what was an apropos “Who’s game is it?” catchphrase.

Featured below are photos and video footage of LA Knight at the Bucks-Pistons game, which the Bucks won 127-120 in overtime.