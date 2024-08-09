An update on one of WWE’s biggest stars.

According to Fightful Select, LA Knight has restructured and extended his WWE contract, and will be remaining with the company for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Champ’s previous deal was set to expire in 2025, but his new one is for much longer and has a sizable financial increase. The report states that Knight used an agent for his deal and that re-negotiations began shortly after WrestleMania XL.

Knight’s rise in WWE cannot be understated. He has been getting massive reactions from the WWE Universe for over a year, and was finally rewarded for that hard work by defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam to become the new United States Champion. The Megastar originally signed with WWE back in 2020 and started in NXT.