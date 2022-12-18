WWE star LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included Knight opening up about his time in NXT, where he was in a program against Cameron Grimes that included WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, as well as the prestigious Million Dollar Championship title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls competing for and winning the Million Dollar Championship in NXT:

I mean bringing back Ted Dibiase’s Million Dollar Championship … I mean that’s crazy! It’s a championship that only what, maybe five or six guys in total have ever held and now you’re being told that it’s going to be introduced and up for grabs — that was pretty wild.

Says he will remember his time in NXT for a long time: