“Who’s game is it? With everybody sayin’ … L-A Knight, YEAH!”

“…YEAH!”

LA Knight stopped by this week’s installment of the official Raw Recap podcast to talk about the July 7 episode from Providence, Rhode Island with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

During the discussion, “The Mega Star” addressed Seth Rollins’ “vision for the future of WWE,” as well as his thoughts on those who feel he’s finally being given a chance to flourish with his ongoing rivalry with Rollins heading into WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Seth Rollins’ vision for the future of WWE, and where Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and himself fits into that picture: “Well, look, he ain’t wrong. You look at Bronson Reed, you look at Bron Breakker, you got two guys with immense potential, two guys who are going to be gigantic stars in the business. They already are. They’re already moving in that direction. At the same time, I think they got tied up in a little bit of nonsense, a little bit of BS. Bron Breakker’s got to be careful with all this stuff. He’s going to shake the last little bits of brains he’s got still got left. Not that he needs it. But look, you talk about the future. These guys are definitely going to be the future, 100%. But when you come knocking my door, there’s a good question that future may or may not happen. I’ll tell you what, even if you get to that future, there might be a couple of speed bumps on the way and I might be one.”

On being asked about finally being put in a main event position to flourish in his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins: “I got to tell you, if you’re still asking that question at this point in time, then something’s wrong with you because here’s the deal. You can put me any damn where you want to, and I have proven time and again that I am that stuff. So if we’re looking at that, if you’re worried about that, I don’t know what to tell you because the bottom line is you want to talk about somebody flourishing. You want to talk about somebody shining, somebody stealing the show, whatever you want to call it. Well, Saturday, the only thing that’s going to get stolen is the hopes and dreams, the pride of Seth Rollins. So can I be with the tippity top? Yeah, I can be with the tippity top. I’m above that damn tippity top. I don’t mean to say that with any kind of empty, hollow, hot wind. Let’s just be honest. Let’s call it what it is. I’m what everybody wanted to be when they came in here. You look at the slew of guys who have been shoved down people’s throats time and again and couldn’t get a whiff or what I’m doing right now. Let’s just call it what it is, and here’s the deal. So here I run, not Mr. Money in the Bank, but the man running around with that case, that in my mind belongs to me. Look, I can’t take it off him right now, and that’s fine. But I’m damn sure they could pay for it.”

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled as the co-main event for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this coming Saturday night, July 12, 2025, live at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. Make sure to join us here on 7/12 at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.

