LA Knight doesn’t mind comparisons to The Rock, but he doesn’t really understand them either.

The WWE star spoke about this topic during an interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he also gave his thoughts on social media and proclaimed that Twitter is the worst thing in the world. Highlights from the former Million Dollar Champion’s conversation can be found below.

Calls Twitter the worst thing the world:

Well, you know what’s so funny is as I go online, you know, and Twitter might be the worst thing in the world. The amount of people I’ve been compared to and said that I am is astounding. And every day I’ll see a new one. And I’ll just be like wait, who? That too. So yeah, it’s not surprising.

On being compared To The Rock:

But yeah, I mean, just the voice tambour again, I mean, watching the hero back in 2013. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since that, but sometimes you would just hear my voice or you’d hear His voice.And it would be tough to tell who was who you’re just like, and until the person’s face came on screen you’re like oh, yeah. But I don’t know. I don’t think otherwise there’s a whole like [similarity]. It’s just my normal speaking voice. But like, I don’t think that once I actually get amped up or anything like that, I think I kind of lose it at that point.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending us quotes)