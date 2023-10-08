WWE superstar LA Knight recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports to hype this evening’s Fastlane premium live event in Indianapolis, where the Mega Star teams with John Cena to battle Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What it means to team with Cena:

In a weird way, I’ve got no business being here. Looking just a year ago at where I was and what I was doing, what a hell of a turnaround. It’s damn near unheard of. It’s kind of a crazy situation. I’m not the best at letting myself really feel that. Maybe 10 years down the road when I look back. But right now in this situation, I’m just so — I don’t know if you’d say maniacally focused or whatever it is on making sure that everything hits the mark and that everything is the way that I want it to be. It’s tough for me to step back and just be like, ‘Wow, this is great!’ Occasionally I might have that thought, but it’s very fleeting.

On his long road toward being a top player: