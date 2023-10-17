LA Knight discussed his sudden and unexpected ascent to the top of WWE in a recent interview on ‘Breakfast Television.’

Tooting his own horn despite claiming not meaning to do so, Knight began,

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but toot, toot. I will go ahead and say this is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business. Maybe I’m off base if someone on Twitter out there wants to correct me.”

On the experience of his quick rise, Knight reflected on his explosive growth in WWE, stating,

“Having this explosive growth like this, I think it’s been huge, it’s been enormous. I didn’t plan on it, I didn’t think it, how could you plan for it? But at the same time, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing because obviously, that’s working one way or another.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)

LA Knight, alongside John Cena, has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline in recent weeks, and he is likely to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at WWE Crown Jewel.