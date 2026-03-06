“The Mega Star” is gearing up for WWE’s annual two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

He’s just not sure what he’s going to be doing yet.

During a recent Coach’s Corner interview (see video below), LA Knight was asked what is in store for him at WrestleMania 42 this coming April.

The problem?

He doesn’t know yet.

“Don’t worry about the details, but I don’t have any,” Knight responded. “I know about as much as you know. People find that hard to believe but in all honesty, that’s just wrestling.”

Knight would go on to explain how that is pretty much par for the course when it comes to the pro wrestling business.

“When I came up in wrestling, I’d say most of the times that I was going to a show, I’d never even met my opponent before,” he continued. “So, I’m meeting him two or three hours before showtime.”

Regardless of what WWE’s plans for LA Knight at WrestleMania 42 are, “The Mega Star” is going to be ready to do his part in delivering at WWE’s biggest annual shows of the year.

“With that being the case, I don’t know a lot,” he said. “I’d like to know more. But all I know is that it’s going to be, of course, as it always is, it’s going to be gigantic week. It’s going to be a gigantic success. You’re talking about people coming from all corners of the world to Las Vegas for essentially our big bash, our big kind of sendoff party for the year where things come to an end and things kind of start blooming into the new. I’m just looking forward to that whole environment and what that turns into and that whole week and weekend happens.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.