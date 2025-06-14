– Rhea Ripley granted a wish to a “Make-A-Wish Foundation” kid prior to this week’s live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. The official WWE website has a photo gallery of the meeting up, which you can check out at WWE.com.

– WWE will be hosting a WWE SummerSlam 2025 press conference live from Fanatics Fest NYC next Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 3/2c at the Javits Center in New York. For more information, visit FanaticsFest.com.

– LA Knight got a bit gutsy on the microphone during his verbal exchange with John Cena, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the opening segment of the June 13 episode o WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Lexington, KY. “The Mega Star,” face-to-face with Cena, told the Undisputed WWE Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer, “”If I gotta drop a ‘genius’ balding b*tch John Cena, I will be the WWE Champion, with everybody saying ‘L-A Knight, YEAH!'”