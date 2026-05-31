LA Knight is having some fun at his own expense after a memorable moment during a recent WWE live event.

During WWE Live in Liverpool, Knight attempted to channel WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio by hitting Dominik Mysterio with a 619.

Unfortunately for “The Megastar,” the move didn’t quite go according to plan, resulting in a botched attempt that quickly made the rounds online (see video below).

Rather than shy away from the mishap, Knight leaned into it on social media and joked about the situation.

“Decided to try a 619 for the first time ever hahahaha,” Knight wrote. “Well, at least the slam worked.”

The clip also caught the attention of Rey Mysterio himself, who appeared to get a kick out of Knight’s effort and offered some playful advice for next time.

“F**kin’ love it,” Mysterio responded. “Next time aim for the stache…. Yeaahhh!!”

Another person who chimed in was WWE producer Shane Helms.

While the move may not have landed as intended, Helms praised Knight for having the confidence to give it a shot in front of a live crowd.

A swing and a miss, but an entertaining one.

“The fact that you just said ‘F it, I’m going for it’ is what I love about you dude,” Helms wrote. “You love this biz and it shows!! Keep being you!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Liverpool, ENG. 5/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.