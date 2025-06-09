Following the events of Money in the Bank 2025, WWE is reportedly gearing up for a high-profile feud between LA Knight and the newly crowned Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, as the company sets its sights on the Night of Champions pay-per-view event.

According to a report from Cory Hays, the foundation for the rivalry was laid during Saturday’s dramatic ladder match. In the closing moments, LA Knight was within reach of the briefcase when Rollins pulled him down and hit a crushing Stomp, sealing his own victory.

However, the animosity between the two didn’t begin in the ring. On the SmackDown episode leading into Money in the Bank, Rollins — backed by his new faction allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — launched a backstage attack on Knight, suggesting a deeper storyline in motion.

With Night of Champions set for June 28, the brewing conflict between Rollins and Knight is expected to take center stage in the coming weeks. Rollins’ newfound dominance, bolstered by his faction, sets the stage for a heated showdown.

Also on the card for Night of Champions are the finals of the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, making it one of WWE’s most anticipated events of the summer.

WWE is laying the groundwork for the long-anticipated return of its all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, with key storyline developments set to begin unfolding across TV programming this week.

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, Evolution 2025 is officially scheduled for July in Atlanta, Georgia, and early creative plans are centered around one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars – Jade Cargill. A native of the Atlanta area, Cargill is expected to have a major presence in the event’s promotion and will likely be featured in a headline match.

The current direction points toward a high-stakes bout between Cargill and the newly crowned Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi. Naomi’s recent heel turn on SmackDown and her Money in the Bank win this past Saturday have generated significant buzz, firmly establishing her as a key player heading into the summer stretch.

Naomi has made her intentions clear in recent interviews, repeatedly expressing a desire to face Jade Cargill in a stipulation match. During the WWE Post-PPV Show, she again emphasized her goal to confront Cargill before targeting WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a potential cash-in.

A Naomi vs. Cargill clash promises a dynamic matchup between two of WWE’s most athletic and charismatic performers—setting the stage for a battle defined by power, speed, and presence. Internally, the company reportedly views the potential match as a major attraction for Evolution, though discussions remain ongoing over the outcome.

Adding to the build, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is slated to return on Monday Night RAW tonight. While details surrounding her role remain under wraps, sources say she will play a significant part in the Evolution 2025 storyline, either in an in-ring return or a high-profile ambassador role.

Nikki’s involvement brings added star power to the event and signals WWE’s intent to make Evolution 2025 a milestone moment for the women’s division.

The original Evolution, held in 2018, was widely praised for highlighting the depth of the women’s roster. Its long-awaited return in 2025 marks a renewed push for women’s storytelling and star elevation across WWE’s brands—from NXT to Raw and SmackDown.

And finally, WWE has announced that Ron Killings will speak for the first time since his return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2025 on tonight’s episode of RAW.

