Who sold the most merchandise for WWE in the month of September?
Let’s find out!
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that LA Knight is the merchandise mega-star of the company for the past 30 days.
Featured below, in order, are the top merchandise movers for WWE in the month of September 2023.
Top WWE Merchandise Sellers For September 2023No. 1: LA Knight
No. 2: John Cena
No. 3: “The Ameerican Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
No. 4: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
No. 5: Rhea Ripley
No. 6: Bray Wyatt
No. 7: “Main Event” Jey Uso
No. 8: NWO
No. 9: “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns
No. 10: Kevin Owens