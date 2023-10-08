Who sold the most merchandise for WWE in the month of September?

Let’s find out!

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that LA Knight is the merchandise mega-star of the company for the past 30 days.

Featured below, in order, are the top merchandise movers for WWE in the month of September 2023.

Top WWE Merchandise Sellers For September 2023

LA KnightJohn Cena“The Ameerican Nightmare” Cody Rhodes“Stone Cold” Steve AustinRhea RipleyBray Wyatt“Main Event” Jey UsoNWO“The Tribal Chief” Roman ReignsKevin Owens