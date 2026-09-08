La Parka will have two challengers for his AAA Latin American Championship at TripleMania 34. Mr. Iguana and Laredo Kid are set to challenge him on the event’s opening night in Las Vegas.

The match was confirmed during AAA’s September 5 broadcast, as detailed in POST Wrestling’s show report. Mr. Iguana approached general manager Rey Mysterio seeking a title opportunity, and Mysterio offered the three-way contest.

La Parka’s defense is scheduled for September 11 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. TripleMania’s second night will take place in Mexico City on September 13.

Sources: POST Wrestling | MGM Grand TripleMania 34