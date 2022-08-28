World Tag Team Champions The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams and Harry Smith) put the title on the line against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) (with Damián 666) at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.

The match ended when Damián 666 sprayed mist in the eyes of Luke while the referee’s back was turned. This allowed La Rebelión to secure the victory with a roll-up.