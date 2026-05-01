A familiar face from WWE’s recent past is officially eyeing a return to the ring.

After spending years away from the wrestling business, former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has confirmed that she’s planning to step back into the squared circle.

In a video shared via Instagram, Evans made the announcement herself and didn’t leave much room for doubt about her intentions.

“I will be returning to wrestling. Yes, the Sassy Southern Belle is on her way back.”

That’s a direct statement.

And a notable one.

Evans, who also goes by Macey Estrella, went on to explain what helped spark the decision.

She recently appeared at WrestleCon for a signing, where fans repeatedly approached her about a potential comeback.

According to Evans, those interactions played a major role in pushing her toward making it happen.

The former WWE talent has been away from television for several years, but it sounds like the idea of returning has been building for some time.

She also noted a more personal motivation behind the comeback.

Evans shared that her children have expressed interest in seeing her wrestle on television, adding that she wants the opportunity to perform in front of them.

A return fueled by both fan support and family motivation.