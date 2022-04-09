Lacey Evans made her return to WWE TV during tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Evans appeared in a pre-recorded vignette, which appears to be the first in a series of vignettes to build to her in-ring return. Michael Cole noted on commentary that this was the first chapter in the story of Lacey Evans.

Evans talked about how she came from a small town in Georgia, raised by a father who worked in construction, and a mother who was a young mom to five kids. She went on about how her father dealt with mental health issues and was addicted to drugs and alcohol, which led to her mother packing their belongings up in black trash bags, and taken them away from their father when the physical, emotional, and mental abuse got to be too much.

Evans recalled how they drove from state to state, staying in women’s shelters and at campgrounds. She had to decide to do what she could to adapt and overcome, accept the way things were and learn to roll with it, or completely give up, and she refuses to quit. Evans said she does not have the same straight to stardom that other WWE Superstars were blessed with, but that’s OK because it makes her different from the others, and what she had to go through made her into the woman she is today – motivated, ready for anything, confident, mother, wife, sister, daughter, U.S. Marine, and a WWE Superstar.

Evans wrapped her promo by declaring that her past does not make her better than any WWE Superstar, but the others damn sure are not better than her. You can see the full promo below.

Evans tweeted on tonight’s return to the WWE storylines and wrote, “My legacy will be the truth. It will be raw & real. It will show the world what U R capable of, regardless of the cards stacked against you. It will be for the ones down & out before they even get a chance to play the game. Love it or hate it, It’s for the ones who need it.”

WWE posted a new backstage photo of Evans, seen below, and captioned it with, “@laceyevanswwe is here on #SmackDown with a whole new attitude!”

Evans has been away from WWE since announcing her pregnancy on the February 15, 2021 edition of RAW, when she was feuding with current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Evans gave birth to her second child on October 16, and resumed training in November. Evans’ last match came that same night on February 15, when she and Peyton Royce came up short against Flair and Asuka.

Evans is still not assigned to RAW or SmackDown on the official WWE roster page, likely due to missing the WWE Draft back in the fall. It looks like she will be a member of the blue brand moving forward.

