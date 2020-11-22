During her interview with Post and Courier, Lacey Evans spoke on how having mentors has helped her in her life. Here’s what she had to say:

That was every mentor that I possibly needed. There was a Master Sergeant Oliver who, to this day, has been the No. 1 mentor in my life. From the minute he woke up and showed up to work, he was just motivated, he was inspiring, and he showed me that life’s going to be hard, but we have to be harder and confront it head on. So to this day he’s probably the one that I call if I feel like I need a pick-me-up or somebody to kick me in the butt and tell me to keep going.

Credit: The Post and Courier.