WWE superstar Lacey Evans recently spoke with TV Insider to promote this weekend’s Tribute for the Troops show, where Evans touched on a multitude of topics, including how she feels performing for the troops, and what it’s like working with Peyton Royce. Highlights are below.

How the pandemic affected this year’s Tribute to the Troops:

It will definitely be different. I was just excited to be part of the backstage process figuring out ways we can continue giving back to them. Our troops will be front and center. We’ve done virtual meet-and-greets. I met 11 troop members and their families. A few of us did go to a military base in Miramar, California. [WWE is] still making it work regardless of the Hell the world is going through.

What is means to perform for the troops having served in the Marines herself:

You never want to let your brothers and sisters down. There is a camaraderie if you have been in the military. We’re expected to be strong emotionally, physically, and mentally. Once you get out, you miss being in the military every day. But at least my job allows me to be surrounded by them on and off because WWE has so many partnerships. They have ones with the USO, Hire Heroes, Tribute to the Troops. I still get to see my brothers and sisters. It’s not climbing through the mud anymore, [but] it keeps me motivated as ever.

Whether she’ll ever bring her past as a Marine into her WWE character:

I would like that. No matter what, I’m going to entertain. If it were up to me, I’d have a pistol whip holster on my thigh, come in low-crawling, kicking butt, and taking names. I’m excited to have started my career as the “Sassy Southern Belle.” I am Southern. I was born in Georgia. I can bake a pie just as good as I can fire a weapon. I’m sure someone will make me angry enough where I take off the high heels and dress and put my war paint back on, but until that happens, honey, I will continue to entertain from the other side with a good red lip.

On working with Peyton Royce:

I show up on Monday for Raw. I’m one of the first ones there and the last ones to leave. I’m going to continue to hunt for opportunities. That’s what she doesn’t understand [channeling her onscreen character]. She lost her tag team partner. I didn’t do that. The [IIconics] got separated. Peyton gets thrown to Raw. Whoever that was as her partner? I think her name is Billie [Kay], I guess. She is gone to SmackDown. What do you do now? You adapt and overcome. Sometimes it takes two to overcome. She does not realize the opportunities we have if we were to work together. Let’s go behind the scenes and take those opportunities. She is so wrapped up with her ex-partner, she is going to end up missing out. That’s not my problem. I’m sure she is sick of me tagging her on social media. Once again, I don’t care.

On her role in Military Makeover: