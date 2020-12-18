WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans took to Twitter this week and had to remind fans about sending fan mail to her home.

Evans reminded fans that she will not respond to fan mail sent to her home. She asked that fan send their letters and gifts to the WWE Performance Center only.

“PSA [revolving light emoji] I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center,” she wrote.

You can see Evans’ full tweet below:

PSA🚨

I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center. — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 18, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.