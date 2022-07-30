Lacey Evans was pulled from last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown from Atlanta.

WWE previously announced Evans vs. Aliyah to makeup for the match that didn’t happen last week due to Evans knocking Aliyah out with a Woman’s Right, and the week before that, but Aliyah ended up losing to Shotzi last night instead. Michael Cole noted on commentary that Evans was not medically cleared to compete.

WWE still had Evans vs. Aliyah advertised throughout Friday, and the match was still listed on the internal run sheet that is given to producers.

As seen in the tweets below, Evans made a tweet on Friday morning at around 9am, where she indicated she had been doing some house work, possibly the night before. She then responded to a WWE Now video preview for the match with Aaliyah, where McKenzie Mitchell mentioned how Evans has continued to “back out of their scheduled clashes.”

Evans re-tweeted the video around 5:30pm on Friday and wrote, “‘Back out under scheduled clashes.’ [thinking emoji x 4]”

It’s possible that she heard “back out under” instead of “back out of their” scheduled clashes.

Evans then re-tweeted a FOX5 Atlanta tweet on her match with Aaliyah at around 6:30pm and captioned it with, “[eye emoji x 3] [thinking face emoji]”

Finally, Evans re-tweeted a GIF from Shotzi vs. Aliyah and attached a quick video clip that shows Evans eating a pint of ice cream, presumably at home.

There is no mention of Evans in the official SmackDown recap on the WWE website, and WWE has not announced any kind of injury update on Evans as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Evans. You can see the aforementioned posts below:

"Back out under scheduled clashes." 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/KYmDynYXon — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 29, 2022

Oh, and I was barefoot, pregnant and just brought him a sweet tea when I took this photo. Guess who had dinner on the table shortly after? 🤔👀👀 I even had my daughter help cook🤣 #TeachThemYoung #AsForMeAndMyHouseWeWillFeedThisMan pic.twitter.com/lygXeh8jQ1 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 29, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.