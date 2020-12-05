WWE star Lacey Evans was recently interviewed by The Wrap to discuss her time in the U.S. Marines, and how deciding to enlist saved her life. Highlights can be found below.

How enlisting in the Marines saved her life:

“Growing up, I did not have the role models that I needed. I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I didn’t know what a positive, happy, healthy lifestyle looked like. All I knew, while looking around, [was] my dysfunctional, drug-infested, mental health. Anger, depression. It seeped [into] and destroyed my family. That’s the life that I knew.”

On Tribute to the Troops:

“I know not only what the military goes through — the veterans, the active-duty — but their spouses, their kids. They’re going through hell. The divorce rate’s high, the arguments are high. The veterans are tired, the active-duty — they go through a lot.”