Lacey Evans was interviewed on The Bella Twins podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she opened up on becoming pregnant while being in a WWE storyline. Here is what she had to say:

“I had a huge title opportunity at Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania is coming up. But, you know, motherhood. It’s women and sports entertainment. We’re blessed to be able to birth children and extend our families, but we also have jobs to do in sports, like physical, athletic jobs. So, it’s a blessing and a curse. Don’t get me wrong. I’m so head over heels excited. My husband, I’ve been with him since I was 15. My daughter has been begging for a sibling since NXT. As a woman, I have to look at my baby and say, “I can’t. I’m chasing. I’m so close. I’m almost there. I have to prove to this company and to the world and to myself that I have what it takes to be successful, and then, I promise.’ but, we’re women. At what point can we promise them when we’re literally giving them our body and everything we possibly can to be an athlete, to be a sports entertainer. You can’t be pregnant with a big belly out there kicking but and taking names. It was a lot on my shoulders. That opportunity is gone now. There’s pros and cons. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m a mother. My husband deserves as many babies as he wants to have.”

She continued, “Here I am. A woman in sports entertainment. I’m five years in the business and 30 years old. I’m looking around at my family. I’m looking at my husband who is outside working his butt off. He’s such a man. He’s such a good man. I’m not getting any younger. My daughter is now 8. There’s a huge gap, even if, and God bless the child right now, but my daughter is 8. It already sucks. In a perfect world, my kids would be young and be able to grow up together and I already don’t have that because of what I had to put in and the path that God has put me on through the military and into WWE. So, finally, just after months, I got a good run with Becky Lynch. I got to do amazing things with Bayley and Sasha in Saudi Arabia. All of a sudden, I wasn’t being used. I was backstage, which I don’t mind because I come from nothing. So, I have a good job. I’m still able to pay my bills. I’m very blessed…I wondered how it works to be a woman in WWE when it comes to pregnancy. I am not one to just sit back and be quiet. I knock on the door and say, ‘When is a good time? I’m not being used. I always wanted to be another mom. I know for a fact, once I have the baby, I can come right back kicking a** and taking names.’ So, I honestly went to WWE and asked, ‘How does it work to be a woman in WWE and wanting to extend their family?’