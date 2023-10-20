Lacey Evans reflects on her time in WWE and how her mouth almost got her into trouble on a few occasions.

The retired U.S. Marine, who left WWE after her contract expired this past August, spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Power Alphas podcast. Evans reveals that she almost got into a few backstage scuffles because she refused to let anyone talk down to her.

Not that I gave a shit to begin with, how I lasted seven years in WWE, this same mouth is the same one backstage. I can’t tell you how many damn fights I almost got into. I verbally told them, every time, ‘I’ll work at McDonald’s before I ever sit back and have anybody talk to me the way you talk to me because you feel I owe you something.’ The only thing I owe is working my ass off to have a good match. Back here, there is no damn way I’m going to let anybody talk to me just because you’ve walked roads that I haven’t walked. It’s been a few times. Luckily, the powers that be liked me enough to…each year, I just got a little more. WWE has been great to me, they’ve been awesome, I invested every bit of my money, I haven’t taken out loans. I have investment properties, real estate, I have a full business paid for. I’m in a good place because I was smart. That addiction doesn’t stop.

Evans continues, stating that she is a hard worker and doesn’t feel the company respected her due to her alpha behavior.

Every day, just like the power alphas that are on this podcast, every day, we wake up, and it’s not if, it’s when, and we have to be ready to fight that head on, whatever it may be. A lot of people don’t have that mindset. You can tell an alpha from where they end up. It’s not always the ones holding a title above their head. Sometimes, it’s the ones that never got to touch that shit because we are alphas. I’m not standing outside of doors anymore waiting on answers that whoever the powers that be can’t even look me in the eye and tell me. I don’t have time for that. I’ll be damned if I’m going to live like that and have people talk to me a certain way because they feel that I owe…I don’t owe anybody a damn thing because I work my ass off every day.

You can check out Evans’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)