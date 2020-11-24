A big Ladder Match with War Games implications has been announced for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The Ladder Match will see a member of The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) do battle with someone from The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch). The winner will earn the advantage for his team in the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event on Sunday, December 6.

Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae has also been announced for Wednesday’s NXT episode.

The Moon vs. LeRae match will include more build for the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event. LeRae is the Team Captain for one of the women’s WarGames teams, and Shotzi Blackheart is leading the other team. LeRae is expected to lead Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez into WarGames, based on what happened last week. Speculation is that Team Shotzi will include Moon, Toni Storm and one other Superstar, possibly Rhea Ripley or NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s NXT show. Below is a new promo for the show, along with the updated line-up:

* Kevin Owens does guest commentary to fill in for Wade Barrett

* The storyline with Boa and Xia Li continues

* Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

* A member of The Undisputed Era vs. a member of The Kings of NXT to determine who gets the advantage in WarGames

