– Chris Caray will be joining the TNA broadcast team for the ‘Sactown Street Fight’ at this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV. TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement with all of the details:

Chris Caray Joins TNA Wrestling Broadcast Team For Sactown Street Fight

Chris Caray – a fourth-generation MLB play-by-play TV announcer for the Athletics and the great-grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Harry Caray – made his TNA Wrestling debut as a color commentator on Thursday, May 14, airing live on AMC.

Caray joined Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt for color commentary of the Sactown Street Fight between former tag team partners A.J. Francis and KC Navarro.

Caray arrived ringside with a baseball bat and batting helmet – for his protection. But both baseball items came into use in the wild, physical brawl, ultimately won by A.J. Francis.

Caray’s wrestling commentary included a baseball-esq call when Navarro seemingly ran the bases, then slid into home, which actually was a steel garbage can conveniently placed for optimum pain to Francis’ groin.

“My heart hasn’t stopped beating after the SACTOWN STREET FIGHT last night,” Caray said. “KC and A.J. put on a match that many will not forget for a long time. I’m honored that Tom, Matt and the TNA Wrestling family welcomed me with open arms into their incredible operation. It’s moments like these that remind me why so many love professional wrestling, and choose TNA as their first-choice promotion.”

The Caray name is legendary in Major League Baseball, starting with Harry, who called games from 1945-1997, ending his iconic career with the Chicago Cubs, where his signature style included the “Holy cow!” home-run call and leading fans in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

Harry’s son, Skip Caray, followed him into the booth as a baseball broadcaster with the Atlanta Braves. Then grandson Chip Caray replaced Harry as the Cubs’ play-by-play announcer from 1998 to 2004. Chip later returned to work with his father Skip on Atlanta Braves broadcasts.

In 2022, Chip’s twin sons, Chris and Stefan, became minor league baseball broadcasters at age 22, Chris now calls action for the Athletics and Stefan sits in the St. Louis Cardinals TV broadcast booth.