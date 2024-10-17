The Wednesday Night War returns next week.

Well, not technically.

A Ladder War has been announced for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the ROH World Championship on-the-line.

During the October 16 post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., Chris Jericho was featured in a digital exclusive interview from backstage after his loss to ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe at the pay-per-view over the weekend.

Jericho spoke to Renee Paquette backstage at the Tacoma Dome in the pre-taped interview, where he once again brought up Mark’s late brother, Jay Briscoe, to taunt the ROH World Champion in an effort to secure another shot at his title.

Immediately after the digital exclusive interview wrapped up, Paquette was backstage live at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. with Mark Briscoe, and the ROH World Champion was once again talking in rare, semi-serious fashion due to Jericho mentioning his late brother.

Mark Briscoe would go on to accept Jericho’s challenge for a rematch for his ROH World Championship, but noted it wouldn’t be just any old match. It will be a Ladder War for the ROH World Championship.

The ROH World Championship “Ladder War” between Mark Briscoe and Chris Jericho is scheduled for the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

