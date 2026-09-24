Lady Frost has signed an open contract for a match at MLW Fightland on Thursday. Her opponent has not been named, leaving the other signature line open for a challenger in Charleston.

Major League Wrestling announced the challenge ahead of its 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast on Tubi. The company said Frost is seeking a place in the women’s championship picture and chose to put that ambition on display by inviting an unknown opponent. MLW has not announced a title match or identified who might accept.

The open contract changes the usual preparation for both wrestlers. Frost must be ready for anyone who steps forward, while the challenger knows whom they would face. An answer could also alter the direction of MLW’s women’s division beyond Thursday’s event, though the promotion has made no such promise.

Fightland’s card also includes Black Tiger against Templario. MLW says the show will stream free on Tubi at 8 p.m. Eastern, with replays planned for YouTube, VEEPS and NJPW World.

Source: MLW’s original Lady Frost open-contract announcement.