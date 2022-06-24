Pro-wrestling star Lady Frost has announced on Twitter that she has requested her release from IMPACT.

Frost, who signed with the promotion back in 2021, took the time to thank top executive Scott D’Amore, as well as legendary Knockout Gail Kim for everything they’ve done for her during her stint with the company. Her full tweet reads:

I have officially asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING

I want to thank the incredible fans, staff, and locker room, as well as @ScottDAmore and @gailkimITSME for the opportunities given to me. Thank you for a great experience. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 23, 2022

Frost announced back in April that she would be having minor surgery in May, and has been out of action ever since. Her last bout was at the Multiverse of Matches event. As of this writing IMPACT has yet to officially grant Frost her release.

